The New York Giants’ latest loss didn’t just end a game; it literally ended an era. Following a stunning fourth-quarter collapse against the Chicago Bears in Week 10, the Giants fired head coach Brian Daboll. It marked the franchise’s second midseason coaching change in the last decade. Amid the chaos, though, one name continues to inspire belief in the Giants’ future: quarterback Jaxson Dart.

Now, even Hall of Famer Brett Favre has weighed in with a candid take that’s turning heads across the NFL. After the firing, Favre didn’t mince words about the situation.

“They probably would’ve won yesterday if he didn’t get hurt,” Favre said, adding that Dart’s emergence may have been the only thing keeping Daboll employed as long as he was. Favre’s remark speaks volumes about how much respect Dart has already earned from veterans of the game. It also underscores how much his health and development mean to the Giants’ long-term outlook.”

Article Continues Below

Since taking over as the starter in Week 4, Dart has been the one bright spot in an otherwise disappointing 2-8 season. He’s showcased poise, toughness, and playmaking ability both through the air and on the ground. To date, the rookie QB has thrown 10 touchdowns against just three interceptions while rushing for seven more scores. Against Chicago, he looked sharp again. Dart piled up 308 total yards and two rushing touchdowns before leaving in the third quarter with a concussion. His absence proved devastating. The Giants squandered a 10-point lead and fell 24-20, sealing Daboll’s fate.

Still, Dart’s concussion wasn’t the only issue. The Giants’ repeated fourth-quarter collapses exposed deeper flaws in coaching and game management. Daboll’s firing highlights a harsh reality: in today’s NFL, a team’s trajectory is inseparable from its quarterback’s growth.

Now, the Giants turn the page. They continue to search for the kind of stability and leadership that can maximize Dart’s undeniable talent. Favre’s words echo the growing sentiment that Dart might just be the franchise cornerstone New York’s been searching for.