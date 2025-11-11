The Atlanta Braves have produced their share of rising stars over the years, and catcher Drake Baldwin just became the latest to join that list. After narrowly defeating Chicago Cubs rookie Cade Horton for the NL Rookie of the Year award, Baldwin’s response to the honor showed the same poise that defined his debut season.

Despite missing the postseason, the Braves enter a new chapter under manager Walt Weiss, who takes over following Brian Snitker’s move into an advisory role with the organization.

ESPN’s Jesse Rogers shared Baldwin’s comments on his official X (formerly known as Twitter) account following the announcement, where the Braves rookie catcher offered a thoughtful reflection on the close race between him and Horton.

“I know it’s tough to judge who had a better year between a pitcher and a catcher. He had a fantastic year. I got to face him in two series. He looked really good. If he had won… I would have understood why.”

Baldwin’s remarks immediately gained traction across social media for their humility and respect. In an era where awards often spark online debates, his acknowledgment of Horton’s success reminded fans that competition and class can coexist.

The 24-year-old backstop earned the honor after hitting .274 with 19 home runs, 80 RBIs, and an .810 OPS over 132 games. His all-around consistency stood out in a season where the club fell short of the postseason, proving his impact went far beyond team results.

Horton, meanwhile, dazzled for Chicago with an 11-4 record and a 2.67 ERA across 22 starts, making the race one of the tightest in recent memory.

Baldwin’s performance marks the third Braves Rookie of the Year winner in the last eight seasons, joining Ronald Acuna Jr. (2018) and Michael Harris II (2022). The victory underscores Atlanta’s reputation for elite player development and leadership maturity.

For the Braves rookie catcher, the recognition goes beyond the trophy. His measured response captured what the organization values most — professionalism, respect, leadership, and an unwavering drive to keep building on lasting success.