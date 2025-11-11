The Green Bay Packers rolled without Matthew Golden before facing the Philadelphia Eagles. They endured another wide receiver scare involving Romeo Doubs on the NFL injury.

The Packers' leading wide receiver took a chest injury in the second half against Philly. His team ruled him questionable for the rest of the night.

Doubs entered Lambeau Field tops in receptions and yards among the Green Bay receivers — stepping up as the new go-to for Jordan Love. But Green Bay's offense struggled throughout the night against the defending Super Bowl champs.

Both teams got held scoreless at halftime, with Green Bay at one point mustering just 50 total yards (one passing yard from Love as part of the offensive output).

How Romeo Doubs fared for Packers pre-injury

Love managed to get the air attack going. Was Doubs a big part of the sudden late surge before leaving?

The young WR wasn't much of a factor — settling for one catch for five yards. Dontayvion Wicks stepped into the lead WR role for the Pack, catching four passes for 38 yards into the fourth quarter.

Running back Josh Jacobs, though, led all eligible receivers with five catches while tallying 33 yards. Christian Watson caught one of the best passes on the night — a 20-yarder.

Green Bay even took on a secondary that briefly saw Quinyon Mitchell leave momentarily. The top cornerback for Philly left hobbled after landing awkwardly covering Watson. Yet Mitchell managed to return to the game and hit two tackles.

Both the Eagles and Packers failed to hit 300 yards of offense with under two minutes left. Doubs, though, brings out a new concern among the “Cheeseheads” as the latest key Packers WR injury.