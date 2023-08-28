A new women's professional hockey league is set to launch in 2024, becoming the singular professional women's hockey league in North America.

The new league will reveal the number of teams and cities for its inaugural season in a news conference at 11 a.m. ET Tuesday, August 29th, according to Just Women's Sports.

The Premier Hockey Federation, which was bought out in June by investors in the Professional Women's Hockey Player's Association (PWHPA), had franchises in Boston, Buffalo, Connecticut, Minnesota, Montreal, New York/New Jersey, and Toronto. There's no word yet whether the new league will continue to play in those locations.

The PWHPA was established in 2019 with the vision of establishing a sustainable and viable women's professional hockey league in North America, according to the association's official website.

The association, which lists 99 players from multiple different countries, includes participants on the Canadian and United States national women's hockey teams.

Team USA members who represented the United States at the 2023 International Ice Hockey Federation Women’s World Championship that are also in the PWHPA include Lee Stecklein, Haley Scamurra, Abby Roque, Kelly Pannek, Hilary Knight, Amanda Kessel, Megan Keller, Nicole Hensley, Savannah Harmon, Aerin Frankel, and Alex Carpenter.

The new league has yet to announce a full player pool, but players are meeting Monday ahead of the team and cities reveal on Tuesday morning, according to Just Women's Sports.

The new unified league also became the first in professional women's sports to ratify a collective bargaining agreement prior to the start of competition.

More details will emerge soon on the new singular professional hockey league set to start in 2024.