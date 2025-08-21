When the Dallas Wings picked Paige Bueckers as the top overall pick in this year's draft, they knew she would be special. Now, the whole league is witnessing how the future looks for the Wings with Bueckers at the forefront.

The Wings faced the Los Angeles Sparks at Crypto.com Arena on Wednesday, and Bueckers went bonkers, especially in the third quarter, where she scored 15 points to power their comeback.

She toyed with the defense with her array of moves and incredible shot-making from almost anywhere. Even opposing fans couldn't help but cheer as Bueckers torched the Sparks.

The 23-year-old rookie finished with a career-high 44 points on an eye-popping 17-of-21 shooting from the field, including 4-of-4 from long range. She also had four rebounds, three assists, and a steal.

PAIGE BUECKERS YOU ARE INSANE! She hits this TOUGH and-1 to bring her up to 26 points for the night

The Wings, however, absorbed a bitter one-point loss, 81-80, after Kelsey Plum hit the walk-off game-winner for the Sparks

Still, fans took to X to praise the Wings star's explosive evening.

“Paige Bueckers is preposterous,” said @DSimpson88.

“Paige Bueckers is a demon,” echoed @lalehspammy.

“I can't believe Paige Bueckers is putting on a masterclass right now versus the LA Sparks while my internet is absolute trash,” wrote @taylorcamp60.

@Corners589 reposted a video of Bueckers' tough fadeaway against the Sparks and asked: “How does she score so fast?”

How does she score so fast

“Paige Bueckers, you are unreal,” commented @skarekkrow.

“Watching Paige Bueckers tear up things. She's ridiculous,” noted @LK33JD.

The former Connecticut standout is the only rookie this season to score at least 30 points in a game. Bueckers has lived up the hype as this year's most touted prospect, while bringing more attention to the Wings after a series of lackluster campaigns.

Dallas is already out of contention for the playoffs with only nine wins. Los Angeles, which improved to 17-18, is hoping to beat the Golden State Valkyries and the Seattle Storm for the seventh or eighth spot.