Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts once again proved why he’s more than just the leader of the defending champions. During the final Eagles training camp practice of the 2025 NFL preseason, Hurts delivered a heartwarming gesture that fans—and especially young ones—won’t forget anytime soon.

As the Eagles’ session wound down beneath overcast skies at the NovaCare Complex—and following what sources around the league and insiders at the camp described as his best overall showing of the preseason—the quarterback made time for a spontaneous moment that no one saw coming.

After he called the kids over, 94WIP.com’s Eliot Shorr-Parks posted the video on X (formerly known as Twitter), capturing Hurts welcoming them onto the field, where he signed autographs, posed for photos, and shared brief, personal interactions with each of them.

“Hurts just called over a big group of kids onto the practice field to sign autographs. Pretty cool. Haven’t seen an Eagles QB do that before.”

The post quickly went viral, racking up over 55,000 views and nearly 1,500 likes in just a few hours. Not long after, The Athletic's Zach Berman followed up in a post with Hurts’ own comments about the moment.

“It’s a good time to do it. I heard them over there. It definitely can be a lot at times, but being able to enjoy the moment — it’s all about the youth and giving them the sense of hope. I guess the ‘role model’ tag is what it is, but it’s a sense of responsibility.”

For the Super Bowl LIX MVP, the moment wasn’t about optics—it was about connection. Hurts has made a habit of these types of interactions, frequently supporting kids through charity efforts and hospital visits. His actions during training camp reflected that same philosophy.

The 2025 NFL preseason has also marked a pivotal stretch for the Eagles as they prepare to defend their Super Bowl title. With Kevin Patullo stepping into the role of offensive coordinator following Kellen Moore’s departure to become the head coach of the New Orleans Saints, the offense is undergoing subtle but important shifts. Patullo, who has been with the team since 2021 and previously served as passing game coordinator and associate head coach, brings continuity and familiarity to the unit.

With Philadelphia coming off a 14-3 season and a dominant 40–22 win in Super Bowl LIX, expectations heading into 2025 are sky-high. But for Hurts, who threw for 2,903 yards, 18 passing touchdowns, and added 14 rushing touchdowns on 630 yards on the ground last season, the focus isn’t just on stats—it’s on significance. Despite ranking 20th in passing yards and tied for 20th in passing touchdowns, his dual-threat impact and top-10 QBR (65.6) underscored his all-around value as both a playmaker and a leader.

With the 2025 NFL season just around the corner , The 27-year-old reminded the fanbase what truly defines greatness—and it’s not just measured in touchdowns.