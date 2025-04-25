The Athletes Unlimited Softball League (AUSL) is set to make history with its first-ever draft on May 3, airing live on ESPNU at 9 p.m. ET. This highly anticipated event will feature the selection of 12 athletes, who will complete the rosters for the league’s four teams. The draft will take place in three rounds, with the order rotating among the teams, beginning with the Volts as the first pick.

The draft will be a significant step forward for professional softball, offering a fresh avenue for collegiate stars to continue their careers at the next level. The 12 selected players will receive a symbolic “golden ticket,” marking their entry into the inaugural season of the AUSL, which will kick off on June 7. So far, six players have been selected, including standout Arizona pitcher/infielder Devyn Netz and Texas A&M pitcher Emiley Kennedy, who were the most recent players to receive their golden tickets.

AUSL’s involvement is part of a broader movement to elevate professional softball. Recently, former Miami Marlins general manager Kim Ng was appointed as the league’s new Commissioner, bringing a wealth of experience to the role. Ng, who made history as the first female GM in Major League Baseball, is well-positioned to help the league navigate the challenges of professional sports, particularly in an underfunded niche like women’s softball.

Professional Softball is on the way, with many excited about the potential of a new league

Ng’s hiring comes just days after MLB announced its plan to invest in professional softball, though the specifics of this investment remain unclear. The involvement of MLB is expected to bring much-needed funding and credibility to the league, which has struggled to achieve sustained growth beyond the collegiate and U.S. National Team levels. With Ng's leadership and MLB's potential backing, the future looks promising for the league.

The AUSL's inaugural season will feature four teams playing a 24-game schedule across 10 U.S. cities. The season will culminate in a best-of-three playoff series held at Rhoads Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, home of the University of Alabama’s softball team. Alabama softball coach Patrick Murphy has high hopes for the league’s success, noting the passionate softball community in the U.S. and the growing buzz around the sport with the 2028 Olympics on the horizon.

One of the key players to watch in the draft is Devyn Netz, who has made a name for herself as both a pitcher and a hitter at the University of Arizona. Netz recently received her golden ticket after leading the Wildcats to a doubleheader sweep of New Mexico State. In the opener, she earned the win with four innings of one-hit relief, and in the nightcap, she went 3-for-3 with a home run, contributing to Arizona’s 13-0 victory.

“I’m honestly really happy about this moment because I’ve worked so hard for it my whole life,” Netz said of her achievement. With 18 wins and 16 home runs this season, Netz is one of the most well-rounded players in college softball. Her selection to the AUSL marks a new chapter in her softball career as she prepares to make an impact on the professional level.

The draft represents not just the beginning of a new league but the promise of a bright future for professional softball. With strong leadership, increased investment, and talented athletes like Netz, the Athletes Unlimited Softball League is poised to make its mark in the world of women’s sports.