The Oklahoma women's basketball team crashed the glass on Saturday, in a first round NCAA tournament win over Florida Gulf Coast. The Sooners set a NCAA tournament game record with 72 boards in the contest, per ESPN.

“A lot of missed shots,” Sooners coach Jennie Baranczyk said jokingly. “It was a game of pace — that's part of it, where both teams are really getting up and down. The 23 offensive rebounds means we missed quite a few, but at least we were there to cover them up.”

Oklahoma won the game handily, 81-58. The rebounding numbers fit perfectly with how the Sooners have played all season. Oklahoma women's basketball led all power 4 programs this season in rebounding.

The Sooners shot 38 percent from the field in the game. Oklahoma women's basketball player Raegan Beers had 18 boards to lead the way for the club.

Oklahoma women's basketball is moving forward in March Madness

The squad has done an outstanding job this season in rebounding average. Oklahoma is second in the NCAA in that category, and first among power 4 programs. Troy is the only other club in the country doing a better job at crashing the glass.

The Oklahoma women's basketball team would need those boards in order to pick up a NCAA tournament win. The Sooners are now heading to the Round of 32, to play Iowa.

The Sooners are righting the ship after losing a few tough games this season. Oklahoma dropped close losses to BYU and Kentucky.

Oklahoma star Skylar Vann was determined to get through Florida Gulf Coast. She is in her fifth season at the school.

“I knew this could be my last game,” Vann said. “I just told myself before the game started, just play with joy. I think we did that, especially in the fourth quarter.”

Vann would finish the game with 24 points and nine rebounds to help support the team. She's one of the leaders of an Oklahoma squad playing its first season in the SEC. Oklahoma women's basketball posted their 26th win of the season with the March Madness win.

Florida Gulf Coast ends a memorable season with a 30-4 record. The Eagles won the Atlantic Sun Conference this year in dominating fashion. The club finished the regular season with an unblemished 18-0 league record.

The Sooners next take on Iowa on Monday.