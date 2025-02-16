No. 20 Oklahoma State women’s basketball fell to BYU 68-64 on Saturday in an upset loss — a situation OSU has typically been on the other side of this season. Oklahoma State head coach Jacie Hoyt attributing the loss to the Cowgirls’ inability to convert shots when it mattered most.

“We just weren’t making shots,” Hoyt said, as reported by Cayden Cox of The O’Colly. “If we’re making shots, we’re really good. If we’re not, it’s a struggle.”

The Cowgirls (20-5, 10-4 Big 12) started strong, building a 9-0 lead in the first quarter and forcing eight BYU turnovers while committing none of their own. OSU ended the quarter up 19-10, bolstered by Tenin Magassa’s three blocks. However, the second quarter was a different story. The Cowgirls shot just 3-for-17 from the field and turned the ball over four times, allowing BYU to rally and tie the game at 31 at halftime.

Emma Calvert led the way for BYU (13-12, 4-10), scoring 19 points and grabbing seven rebounds. Her layup with 2:25 left in the fourth quarter gave the Cougars a 62-60 lead they wouldn’t relinquish. Calvert received support from Delaney Gibb, who tallied 14 points, seven rebounds, and six assists.

The Cowgirls regained momentum briefly in the third quarter, with Macey Huard hitting a buzzer-beating three-pointer to give OSU a 51-47 lead. But their shooting struggles resurfaced in the final period, where they managed just one field goal in the last five minutes.

Anna Gret Asi’s three-pointer put the Cowgirls up 58-53 with 5:49 remaining, but OSU failed to score another field goal until Micah Gray hit a three-pointer with 18 seconds left, cutting the deficit to one. Despite a late opportunity when BYU’s Amari Whiting missed two free throws, the Cowgirls couldn’t capitalize as BYU’s Kambree Barber secured a critical offensive rebound and scored a layup to seal the game.

“We gotta pick ourselves up and try to bounce back,” Hoyt said.

Oklahoma State women's basketball shot 39% for the game, while BYU hit 50% of their shots, including key buckets late in the game. The Cowgirls will look to regroup when they face Utah on Tuesday in Salt Lake City.

Information from the Associated Press contributed to this article.