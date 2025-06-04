The PWHL is growing by leaps and bounds. Their first expansion draft is set for June 9th, with Seattle and Vancouver entering into the mix.

Thus creating more opportunities for current and future players. On Tuesday, the PWHL officially announced that a team of great talent will be available for the expansion teams, per ESPN.

Among the players include Boston Fleet captain Hillary Knight, a finalist for league MVP. Other top talent include Kelly Pannek and Grace Zumwinkle of the Minnesota Frost, Brianne Jenner and Jocelyne Larocuque of the Ottawa Charge, Alex Carpenter of the New York Sirens, and Sarah Nurse of the Toronto Sceptres.

The PWHL expansion draft is a multi-dimensional process. Any of the six existing teams can protect three players. In turn, this gave Seattle and Vancouver the ability to choose five from a pool of 12 unprotected players.

This year, the Minnesota Frost won their second consecutive PWHL championship. The league first started in 2023. Since then, the PWHL saw attendance rise from 5,844 fans to 7,000 this season.

The league also amassed a total of 1 million fans. All coming at the right time at the right place.

Article Continues Below

PWHL expansion comes during the growth of women's sports

The PWHL's expansion from six teams to eight teams coincides with a growth in the popularity of women's sports. Other professional leagues, including the WNBA and NWSL, have set the model for increased visibility, fan engagement, star power, and monetary investment.

The PWHL has created opportunities for women hockey players to play professionally. Additionally, it traveled to potential expansion cities as part of its “Takeover Tour.”

In cities such as Denver, Vancouver, and Quebec City, they averaged 14,000 fans, 7,000 more than the league average. Seattle and Vancouver are ideal locations for PWHL teams.

Seattle boasts a vibrant sporting culture, particularly in women's sports, with the Seattle Storm (WNBA) and Seattle Reign FC (NWSL). Vancouver is the quintessential hockey town with the Canucks in the NHL.