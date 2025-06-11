The Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) is getting ready for expansion teams Vancouver and Seattle to hit the ice, but first, each side had to get a lineup together. Cue the 2025 Expansion Draft, which allowed both new franchises to pick seven players to help fill their 12-player rosters.

Players eligible to be selected in the Expansion Draft consisted of unprotected players under contract for the 2025–26 season or those whose playing rights are held through the 2025–26 season.

Vancouver walked away with a combination of players from six of the PWHL's eight teams, including the reigning champion Minnesota Frost, Ottawa Charge, Toronto Sceptres, Montreal Victoire, New York Sirens, and Boston Fleet. Ashton Bell (D), Brooke McQuigge (F), Abby Boreen (F), Izzy Daniel (F), Gabby Rosenthal (F), Denisa Krizova (F), and Sydney Bard (D) will now head to the Pacific Northwest.

The seven chosen join the five players each team signed during the Exclusive Signing Window. Vancouver's haul included Olympian Sarah Nurse (F), Claire Thompson (D), Sophie Jaques (D), Emerance Maschmeyer (G), and Jenn Gardiner (F).