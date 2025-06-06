Seattle’s newest professional hockey team has made a powerful opening statement by signing one of the most iconic names in women’s hockey. Hilary Knight, a league leader and proven veteran, is officially joining PWHL Seattle for its inaugural season on a one-year contract.

Knight became available after she was unexpectedly left unprotected by the Boston Fleet during the league’s exclusive signing window for expansion teams Seattle and Vancouver. Her move instantly gives Seattle a marquee player to build around and a strong foundation for team culture.

The timing could not be better.

Knight tied for the league lead in points during the 2024-2025 season and is a finalist for both the Forward of the Year and Billie Jean King MVP awards. Known for her powerful presence on the ice and leadership off it, she captained Boston through a successful campaign and has long been considered a game-changer in every sense.

Seattle General Manager Meghan Turner, who worked alongside Knight in Boston as the team's assistant GM, described the signing as an easy decision.

“Signing Hilary Knight was an absolute no-brainer,” she said. “She’s the heartbeat of any team she joins. Her proven leadership and drive, the way she elevates everyone around her, those are qualities you can’t teach.”

Knight’s ties to the Pacific Northwest also make this signing especially meaningful. Born in Sun Valley, Idaho, she has spoken warmly about Seattle in the past.

“Seattle holds a special place in my mind,” Knight said. “What an incredible arena, built for sound, so it’s super loud in there. You can really feel all the emotions of the game. It’s definitely a special venue.”

At 35 years old, Knight remains at the top of her game. She recently announced that the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan will be her final Olympic appearance. With already four Olympic medals to her name, reaching the podium again will elevate her status as the most decorated American woman in Olympic hockey history.

She also holds the record for most medals in women’s world championship history with a total of 14.

By signing Knight, PWHL Seattle is not just building a team, it is making a clear statement about its ambition, its values, and its commitment to excellence. Knight brings leadership, skill, and legacy to the city, and Seattle fans will be ready to cheer her on every step of the way.