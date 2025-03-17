The PWHL reached a new milestone Sunday night, setting a U.S. attendance record for a professional women’s hockey game and welcoming its one-millionth fan since launching just over a year ago. A crowd of 14,288 watched the New York Sirens defeat the Minnesota Frost 4-1 at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit as part of the PWHL’s Takeover Tour; the game broke the previous U.S. attendance record of 14,018, set in Denver earlier this year.

“It's another extremely, big win for the sport globally,” said Frost forward Kendall Coyne Schofield after the game, via the Associated Press. “It's important to tip our hockey helmet to Detroit.”

Sunday’s game was the eighth stop on the league’s Takeover Tour, which brings regular-season games to markets outside of the league’s six home cities: Boston, Minnesota, New York, Montreal, Ottawa, and Toronto. The tour concludes March 29 in St. Louis.

The league also announced during the game that more than one million fans have now attended games since the PWHL's inaugural season began in January 2024. Players from both teams marked the moment by tossing commemorative pucks into the stands during the first period.

Jayna Hefford, PWHL executive vice president of hockey operations, praised the league’s growth.

“Reaching one million fans is a huge milestone,” Hefford said, per Amber Eikenberry of Fox 2 Detroit. “It reflects the dedication of our players and the passion of our fans.”

The league is currently averaging more than 7,000 fans per game this season, up from 5,500 last year.

Amy Scheer, executive vice president of business operations, called the moment “a ‘pinch me’ moment,” noting the increasing energy and enthusiasm in arenas across the league.

“This is truly a ‘pinch me' moment,” Scheer said. “The overwhelming support from fans, the energy in the arenas, and the league’s rapid growth all highlight how much people are connecting with the PWHL. Today is a moment we’ll always remember, and we’re grateful to the fans of Detroit for celebrating it with us in such a big way.”

The global record for attendance at a women’s hockey game remains 21,105, set last year at a PWHL game between Montreal and Toronto.

The PWHL regular season continues through May 3, with the postseason scheduled to begin on May 5.