TCU women's basketball point guard Hailey Van Lith shared a moment with head coach Mark Campbell right after the Horned Frogs' Elite Eight loss to Texas. The No. 2 seed in the Birmingham region fought hard against a talented Longhorns team. Unfortunately, TCU struggled on the offensive end, shooting 26.7% from the field and committing 21 turnovers. Van Lith put up a valiant effort in her fifth Elite Eight but couldn't quite find her rhythm against a vaunted Longhorns defense.

In the aftermath of her last college game, Van Lith had an emotional embrace with her head coach.

TCU women's basketball's historic season finally came to an end

Van Lith might have only been in Fort Worth for one year, but she might be inducted into her school's Hall of Fame for this season with TCU women's basketball. The LSU transfer was the catalyst for the best season in program history, leading this quad in points, assists, and steals. The Horned Frogs went 34-4 overall, winning the Big 12 regular season and conference tournament titles, and making their first second weekend appearance in the NCAA Tournament.

For her efforts, Van Lith was named Big 12 Player of the Year and a Third-team All-American. The Wenatchee, Washington native continued her stellar form into the NCAA tournament. Van Lith averaged 18.0 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 5.8 assists in her four tournament games, with her best performance coming in the Sweet 16 against Notre Dame. In just his second season with the program, Mark Campbell has completely rebuilt it into relevance after a 15-year postseason drought.

Overall, it might be heartbreaking right now, but this squad should feel nothing but pride. They may not feel like they had their best performance against Texas, but the Horned Frogs were gritty and kept this contest close till the end. This group has set a new standard for TCU women's basketball, and it'll be exciting to see if future squads can match these accomplishments.

Hailey Van Lith will now move on to the WNBA, where she's projected as a first-round pick in the upcoming draft. After a somewhat trying season with LSU, the Horned Frogs' point guard has reminded the nation that she is a tremendous talent at the point guard position. Van Lith will be one of the reasons why this sport will continue to skyrocket in popularity on both the college and professional level.