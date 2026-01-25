Following the death of a Minneapolis man, Breanna Stewart made her stance clear on how she feels about ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement).

The Unrivaled co-founder shared a sign that read “Abolish ICE” which has now been circulated on social media, garnering praise from fans of the WNBA.

Unrivaled co-founder and WNBA MVP Breanna Stewart held up an “Abolish ICE” sign during player intros ahead of Mist’s game this afternoon. Photo via @Unrivaledwbb pic.twitter.com/mK9TDIJ6Ge — Alexa Philippou (@alexaphilippou) January 25, 2026

“Glad she’s ours we love you big Stew,” a Liberty fan wrote.

“More guts in the WNBA than any men’s sports league,” another fan commented.

“For further context: Stewart’s wife, Marta, is an immigrant who has a green card,” sports broadcaster Jemele Hill wrote on X in response to the post. “This is deeply personal for their family. As far as I know, Breanna and Tyrese Haliburton have made the boldest statements regarding what’s happening in Minneapolis.”

What happened in Minneapolis ICE killing?

On Jan. 24, a man who has since been identified as Alex Pretti, was shot and killed by a federal agent. The video of the incident has gone viral on several social media platforms with residents in Minneapolis speaking out but generating conversations nationwide. The federal agents have been criticized on how they handled the situation with one Minneapolis resident telling CNN that they did not check his pulse once he was shot.

“Checking for a pulse and administering CPR is standard practice. Instead of doing either of those things, the (federal immigration) agents appeared to be counting his bullet wounds,” they said.

Pretti was a 37-year-old ICU nurse and police believed he was a lawful gun owner with a permit to carry.

This incident follows another Minneapolis ICE killing of Renée Good earlier this month. Good was in her car at the time of her death which has since been ruled a homicide caused by “multiple gunshot wounds.” Good was a mother of three and an American citizen.

“We are aware of the release of basic information by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner acknowledging the death of Renee Good as a Homicide,” attorney Antonio Romanucc said in a statement to PEOPLE following the ruling. “We are still waiting for their full report and hope that they communicate with Renee’s family and share their report before releasing any further information to the public.”