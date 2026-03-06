After an undefeated regular season with the UConn women's basketball team, star guard Azzi Fudd is aiming for another NCAA Championship win on the court to close out her collegiate career. But she's already started collecting her wins off the court, dropping the news on Friday that she's officially a Jordan Brand athlete.

The NIL (name, image, likeness) deal comes right as Fudd is set to enter the WNBA as a projected first-round draft pick. Fudd opened up about the respect she has for Jordan Brand in a statement that came alongside the announcement.

“I grew up watching what the Jumpman meant to basketball and to the culture around the game. So becoming part of the Jordan Brand family represents what I am stepping into and the greatness that I aspire to be,” Fudd said in her statement.

“To wear the same logo that so many legends have worn is something I don’t take lightly. For me, it’s about honoring that legacy while also helping show what the next generation of women’s basketball looks like,” Fudd added.

“I’m excited to keep pushing my game forward while representing Jordan Brand with pride. And I hope that I continue to inspire young girls who dream of playing at the highest level,” her statement read.

Fudd joins an elite group, including Napheesa Collier, Rhyne Howard, Dearica Hamby, Kiki Rice, and teammate Sarah Strong, as one of the women's basketball players Jordan Brand has signed so far. And that's not the only NIL deal Fudd has revealed this week.

The 23-year-old also unveiled solo partnerships with Geico, Cover Girl, and Planet Fitness in the days leading up to the Jordan Brand announcement. Her deal with Geico, specifically, makes her the first female athlete the brand has chosen to endorse, and they commemorated the milestone with virtual billboards around Madison Square Garden when UConn played there on Sunday. The sponsorships are expected to continue beyond her days with UConn into her professional career.