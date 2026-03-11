During the USC Trojans’ loss to Washington in the second round of the Big Ten Tournament last week, the main concern following the game was the injury status of star freshman Jazzy Davidson. Davidson seemingly suffered a shoulder injury, but eventually returned to the game after a brief exit.

With USC looking to wipe away the bitter taste to the end of the regular season and conference tournament, Jazzy Davidson will be able to play in the NCAA Tournament after sustaining the injury, the school announced on Wednesday.

The Trojans finished with a 17-13 overall record, and 9-9 in Big Ten Conference play. The team navigated adding several new faces while adjusting the absence of JuJu Watkins who was ruled out for the season as she continues her injury recovery. USC now awaits Selection Sunday where they will find out their NCAA Tournament fate.

What was clear this season was that USC has another program cornerstone in Davidson, to play alongside Watkins, as well as the No. 1 recruit in 2026, incoming freshman Saniyah Hall.

Davidson was named the Big Ten Freshman of the Year, and was selected to the All-Big Ten First Team. She appeared in 30 games at a little over 34 minutes per game. She averaged 17.6 points, 5.7 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 2.0 steals and 2.0 blocked shots with splits of 39.8 percent shooting from the field, 27.9 percent shooting from the 3-point line and 76.2 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

The past two seasons, USC has hosted the opening rounds of the NCAA Tournament as per tournament standard, but this season they’re going to be out on the road should they get in.