Champ Week often offers the clearest view of how teams are actually playing as they enter the NCAA Tournament. Conference championships infuse pressure and postseason intensity into a handful of games, forcing teams to adjust quickly and perform in high-stakes situations.

Seeing which teams step up and perform during this time highlights which programs are peaking at the right moment. Some dominated their conference brackets, others survived difficult matchups, and a few showed resilience despite falling short of the title. As a result, the final power ranking of the 2025-26 season rightfully reflects the momentum and performance displayed during Champ Week rather than long-term reputation.

1. UConn

It's no surprise that the UConn women's basketball team is going into the NCAA Tournament looking like the most complete team in the country. The Huskies controlled their game against Creighton with the same disciplined offense, elite passing, and defensive pressure that consistently disrupted opponents all season long. Even with one game left to play tonight versus Villanova, UConn has already locked up its 38th Big East tournament title.

2. UCLA

UCLA women's basketball produced one of the most impressive conference tournament performances of the week. The Bruins' dominant 96-45 Big Ten championship victory over Iowa showcased their scoring prowess and a physical size advantage, making the them appear to be one of the most dangerous teams entering March.

3. Texas

Texas women's basketball surged into the postseason with a powerful run to its first SEC tournament victory, and the 78-61 championship upset over South Carolina highlighted the Longhorns' relentlessness.

4. South Carolina

South Carolina women's basketball rolled past LSU before falling in the SEC title game. But the defeat may light a fire under the Gamecocks going into March Madness play as they try to bounce back by reclaiming the national title.

5. Duke

Duke’s surprising 10th ACC tournament title win came against Louisville, which it managed to beat 70-65. The outcome shows how far the Blue Devils have grown since the beginning of the season and proves they're ready to pose as an NCAA Tournament threat.

6. LSU

The LSU women's basketball team possessed a ton of potential heading into the SEC tournament since it's been pushing elite opponents and overwhelming defenses all season. The Tigers were unable to overcome the South Carolina hurdle in the semis once again, though, setting the stage for a possible enticing rematch in the NCAA Tournament.

7. Vanderbilt

Vanderbilt entered the SEC tournament with strong momentum but stumbled in a surprising quarterfinal loss to Ole Miss. Still, their offensive ability and pace kept them competitive against elite teams.

8. West Virginia

West Virginia’s Big 12 tournament championship win over TCU reflected its toughness and offensive intensity. The Mountaineers proved they can win gritty tournament games at the perfect time.

9. Oklahoma

Oklahoma's run in the SEC tournament came to an earlier end than desired. The Sooners easily handled Florida before getting blown out by LSU 112-78, meaning they should go back to the drawing board to see how they can reestablish their consistency before the postseason officially begins.

10. Iowa

The offense carried the Hawkeyes deep into the Big Ten bracket until the Iowa women's basketball team ran into a surging UCLA squad. While the championship game loss exposed defensive issues, the Hawkeyes' ability to score quickly and efficiently still makes them a dangerous tournament team.

11. Michigan

Michigan extended its streak of missing the Big Ten tournament for yet another year, getting bounced in the semifinals for the third year in a row. The game's outcome shouldn't be much of a surprise since the Wolverines haven't beaten Iowa this season, but it does call into question their ability to challenge the nation's top 10 teams.

12. Ohio State

Ohio State displayed flashes of elite defensive pressure during the Big Ten tournament, besting Minnesota and finishing within 10 points in its loss to UCLA. The Buckeyes should be able to use those outcomes to build momentum for March Madness.

13. TCU

TCU’s run to the Big 12 championship game proved the team is a legitimate contender. Despite losing the title to West Virginia, the Horned Frogs were able to bring Kansas State's Cinderella run in the making to a screeching halt with a 62-53 win. They remained competitive throughout the tournament despite the tough opponents.

14. Louisville

Louisville’s ACC tournament performance highlighted a team gaining confidence until running into Duke. The Cardinals' ball movement and defensive communication improved noticeably throughout the campaign.

15. Ole Miss

Article Continues Below

Ole Miss delivered one of the week’s biggest surprises with a tournament upset over Vanderbilt. The Rebels relied on aggressive defense and timely scoring runs to challenge their higher-seeded opponent, but it wasn't enough to slow down Texas in the end.

16. North Carolina

North Carolina remained steady during the ACC tournament. The Tar Heels’ rebounding strength and disciplined offense helped them remain competitive until they fell against Louisville in the semis.

17. Kentucky

Kentucky played energetic basketball during the SEC tournament, but the Wildcats' inability to top South Carolina in the last seven meetings won out.

18. Maryland

Maryland’s Big Ten tournament games showcased that the team still has some room to grow. However, the Terrapins remain a difficult matchup when their perimeter shooting is clicking.

19. Minnesota

Minnesota impressed with defensive effort throughout its conference tournament games, but the team has struggled versus several high-powered offenses. The loss to Ohio State in the quarterfinal was no different.

20. Michigan State

Michigan State played physically and competed well against stronger teams throughout the Big Ten tournament, with individual standouts like Kennedy Blair being a highlight despite the second-round loss to Illinois.

21. Notre Dame

Notre Dame showed flashes of strong guard play in the ACC tournament. Although consistency remains an issue, their scoring potential keeps them relevant.

22. Baylor

Baylor’s early exit from the Big 12 tournament at the hands of Colorado was disappointing, but its interior strength remained evident. When the Bears controlled the paint, they looked formidable.

23. Princeton

Princeton dominated its conference and enters the national tournament in a confident position. The Tigers’ disciplined offense and efficient shooting make them a potential upset threat.

24. Georgia

Georgia competed well during the SEC tournament and demonstrated improved defensive toughness. The Bulldogs' ability to slow games down helped them challenge more talented opponents.

25. Texas Tech

Texas Tech closed Champ Week with another loss in the Big 12 bracket.

Champ Week often reshapes the national picture just before the NCAA Tournament begins. Teams that show poise, adaptability, and resilience during conference tournaments frequently carry that momentum into March. While regular-season success builds a resume, performances during this critical week provide a clearer glimpse of which programs are truly prepared for the intensity of postseason basketball.