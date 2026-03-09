The US Women's National Team (USWNT) went into its SheBelieves Cup finale matchup against Colombia intending to maintain a shutout streak that dates back to October 2025 and win an eighth tournament championship. Thanks to an 81st-minute goal from Alyssa Thompson, Team USA was able to claim a 1-0 victory and fulfill both feats.

Thompson's fourth-ever score with the USWNT also helped her earn the SheBelieves Cup's MVP award. The forward capped off the US' attempts to bounce back from a lackluster first half, which head coach Emma Hayes called “sluggish” and “average.” After the match, Thompson discussed the adjustments made based on Hayes' comments.

“Talking to Emma, something I want to get better at is my decision-making in the final third — knowing when to shoot, when to pass, just making the right play for the team,” Thompson said. “I feel like in that moment, it was the right decision to shoot.”

ALYSSA THOMPSON GOES BAR DOWN TO PUT THE @USWNT ON TOP 😱🔥 pic.twitter.com/ujSjdTHq30— TNT Sports U.S. (@TNTSportsUS) March 7, 2026

Hayes, who made multiple changes at the half to reinvigorate her squad, gave Thompson credit for the impact the Chelsea star has had on the team.

“I think it's been a tremendous year for Alyssa for both club and country,” Hayes said. “The consistency in her play is the standout for me in terms of being able to do things over 90 minutes and do it game after game, including a clutch moment like today. She's been doing that for Chelsea all year.”

Ultimately, Hayes made it clear that the USWNT's SheBelieves Cup dominance was a result of her players' ability to adapt, which is a challenge she said she wanted Team USA to face heading into the final game.

“I think we've shown how to win when we're not our best, I think we've shown the versatility, I think we've shown the depth, I think we've shown maturity and as a coach, I'm happy about those things,” Hayes said.