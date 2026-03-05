Azzi Fudd has been one of the standouts who helped lead the UConn women's basketball team to an undefeated 2025-26 season record. She earned the Big East Women's Basketball Scholar-Athlete of the Year award and a unanimous First-Team selection as a result of her efforts, but Huskies fans are pointing out that there's another deserved honor missing and are calling it a snub.

While teammates Sarah Strong and KK Arnold were chosen for the Big East All-Defensive First Team, Fudd was named to the second team instead. Many online were shocked to see the 23-year-old left off the list and took to social media to express their thoughts.

Azzi Fudd is a unanimous All-BIG EAST First Team selection! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/17sQkPFfuI — UConn Women’s Basketball (@UConnWBB) March 5, 2026

“HOW DID AZZI NOT MAKE THE ALL-DEFENSIVE TEAM,” one user posted on X, formerly Twitter.

“I fully believe Azzi deserved a spot on the Big East All-Defensive Team,” another person added.

Article Continues Below

“Two people on that list should never be over Azzi, but imma keep my mouth shut,” someone expressed in frustration.

“I am highkey pissed off seeing media members that were very reluctant to write stories that fully showcased Azzi's talents saying she was snubbed today. Duh, but it's partially your fault!” another person said.

Despite the disbelief, some were focused on cheering on Fudd for the accolades she did receive. “We can be frustrated, but it's Azzi's first [All-American] honors in her career, and that's to be celebrated,” a fan said optimistically.

UConn ultimately dominated the conference's basketball awards this NCAA season. Besides Fudd's achievements, Sarah Strong took home Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year, Blanca Quiñonez was named both Freshman and Sixth Woman of the Year, and head coach Geno Auriemma claimed the Coach of the Year award. Strong and Arnold joined Fudd on the All-Big East First Team, while Quiñonez was selected for the second team and All-Freshman team.