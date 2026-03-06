Hannah Hidalgo made ACC history following her dominant performance in the Notre Dame Fighting Irish's matchup against the Miami Hurricanes on Thursday night.

Hidalgo is going through the third season of her collegiate career, shining as one of the best players in women's college basketball. She led Notre Dame to a first-round bye, which is why their time in the ACC Tournament began in the second round against Miami.

Throughout 37 minutes of playoff action, Hidalgo didn't disappoint. She finished with a stat line of 28 points, eight rebounds, five assists, and five steals. She shot 12-of-22 from the field, including 2-of-2 from beyond the arc, and 2-of-3 from the free-throw line.

Her remarkable ability to steal the ball paid off this season, per ESPN Insights. She now has 167 steals and counting, breaking Donna Holt's record of 164 steals at Virginia in 1987.

Hannah Hidalgo now has 167 steals this season 🤯 Hidalgo broke Donna Holt's ACC single-season record of 164 set back in 1987 at Virginia. pic.twitter.com/gf9GWhKkHg — ESPN Insights (@ESPNInsights) March 6, 2026

How Hannah Hidalgo, Notre Dame played against Miami

Hannah Hidalgo continues to flourish as one of the best stars in women's basketball. She remains active in playoff action after leading Notre Dame to the 69-54 win over Miami in the second round.

Three players scored in double-digits for Notre Dame in the win, including Hidalgo. Cassandre Prosper assisted her with a performance of 12 points, two blocks and a rebound. Iyana Moore came next with 11 points and two rebounds, while Vanessa de Jesus provided six points.

Notre Dame improved to a 21-9 overall record on the season, having gone 12-6 throughout ACC Play. They secured the fifth spot in the conference standings, being above the Syracuse Orange and the Virginia Tech Hokies while trailing the NC State Wolfpack and the North Carolina Tar Heels.

The Fighting Irish will look forward to their next matchup in the ACC Tournament, advancing to the quarterfinals. They take on NC State as tip-off will commence on March 6 at 1:30 p.m. ET.