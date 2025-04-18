Almost one year after LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne returned for her final year of eligibility, her career has ended.

On Friday, Dunne made it official with a simple statement on X.

“out gymnastics it’s been real… and of course forever LSU!” she posted.

✌️ out gymnastics it’s been real… and of course forever LSU!💜 — Olivia Dunne (@livvydunne) April 18, 2025 Expand Tweet

Her announcement came one day after LSU finished third in the NCAA semifinals. Dunne's final season was derailed by an avulsion fracture of her patella (kneecap) that forced her to sit out the rest of the season.

On March 6, she missed out on LSU's senior night.

Dunne forgoing a shot at the Olympics makes her future as a gymnast uncertain. Nevertheless, she closes the chapter on one of the most decorated careers in the history of college gymnastics.

Olivia Dunne became a cultural icon .

Dunne was a catalyst for LSU's 2024 NCAA championship win. She went on to set career highs in both bars and floor.

In 2021, Dunne earned All-American honors in the uneven bars.

Along the way, she transcended the sport and became a cultural and social influencer. She became an active presence on Instagram and TikTok and garnered millions of followers on each platform, showcasing her gymnastics pedigree and her takes on lifestyle. Dunne joined Caitlin Clark as the two most searched female athletes under 25 in 2023.

Her massive following made her one of the most lucrative NIL (Name, Image, and Likeness) athletes in the NIL era. In 2023, Dunne launched the “Liv Fund,“ which provided financial support to LSU female athletes with NIL deals.

Dunne appeared in an NIL docuseries featuring LSU alum Angel Reese and produced by LSU alum Shaquille O'Neal.

That same year, Dunne was on the cover of Sports Illustrated's swimsuit issue, placing her in the company of Beyonce, Serena Williams, Tyra Banks, and Christie Brinkley. Her personal life has also generated plenty of buzz when it was confirmed that Dunne was dating Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes.

Dunne has left her mark as one of those rare athletes who garner cultural cache, a class that includes Michael Jordan, Deion Sanders, Dennis Rodman, Anna Kournikova, and Serena Williams, to name a few.