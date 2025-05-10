Chelsea F.C. Women admittedly did not complete the mission they intended to this season, suffering Barcelona-induced anguish in the UEFA Women's Champions League yet again, but they have set a new standard in the Women's Super League. Aggie Beever-Jones scored in the 91st minute to lift the Blues to a 1-0 victory versus Liverpool on Saturday, thereby ensuring the club's special place in history.

Chelsea finishes the season with a 19-3-0 record, becoming the first squad to post an undefeated 22-game WSL season, per Steve Douglas of The Associated Press. It is difficult to raise the bar after winning five consecutive league titles, but this group somehow did exactly that. Manager Sonia Bompastor inherited a proud football tradition last May, but she has elevated it to unexplored heights. Her storied first season at the helm is not even complete yet.

Chelsea has enjoyed a truly sensational year of English football

The Blues are only one win away from completing the domestic treble for the second time in club history, with the first coming in 2020-21. They cleared Arsenal by a commanding 12 points to secure another WSL crown and beat Manchester City in March to take the Women's League Cup. Chelsea will battle Manchester United in the FA Women's Cup Final on Sunday, May 18 in London's iconic Wembley Stadium, in the hopes of ending the campaign on a glorious note.

Bompastor and her team are already riding quite high, though. They had the privilege of celebrating their undefeated WSL season in front of the fervid home crowd in Stamford Bridge, a moment that will forever live in Chelsea F.C Women lore. Do not expect them to be content this offseason, however. The sting of getting blown out by Barcelona in back-to-back Champions League legs is unlikely to wear off anytime soon (8-2 aggregate).

This squad is relentlessly ambitious and will focus on avenging another European shortcoming. Moreover, the Blues still have more they can accomplish in the WSL. Attaining a perfect record next season is definitely feasible after this year's dominant display. For now, the Blues have earned the right to bask in their excellence.

The party will not last too long, though, as they set their sights on the Red Devils.