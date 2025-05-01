Lucy Bronze and the Chelsea women's squad achieved glory after beating Manchester United 1-0 on the road to win their sixth consecutive Super League title on Wednesday.

Both squads went back and forth with one another throughout the match. Chelsea looked to continue their dominant stretch of title in the English league while Manchester United looked to end their streak to reach the mountaintop.

76 minutes passed as both teams remained at a stalemate. Whatever chances either side tried to create, those either missed the goal or their respective goalkeepers made crucial saves. Not until Bronze came in to save Chelsea's day, getting a corner kick past goalkeeper Phallon Tullis-Joyce to give her side the win.

What's next for Lucy Bronze, Chelsea

England defender Lucy Bronze (2) gets past United states forward Alyssa Thompson (7) in the first half of an International friendly at Wembley Stadium.
Peter van den Berg-Imagn Images

Lucy Bronze reflected on the win after the game. She and the Chelsea squad understood that getting a draw would have given them the title regardless. However, winning made clinching the title more satisfying.

Related NewsArticle continues below
Thrilling Barcelona vs Inter Milan Champions League semifinal draw overshadowed by injuries
Thrilling Barcelona vs Inter Milan Champions League semifinal draw overshadowed by injuries
Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd looks on during the second half against the New Orleans Pelicans at the American Airlines Center.
Mavericks’ Jason Kidd reveals motivation behind intriguing ownership move
Current Premier League standings, but with the teams owned by Americans crossed out and the American team's logo next to it instead. STANDINGS Liverpool - Red Sox logo Arsenal - LA Rams logo Nottingham Forest Chelsea - Dodgers logo Manchester City Brighton & Hole-Albion Aston Villa - Milwaukee Bucks logo Bournemouth - Golden Knights logo Newcastle Fulham - Jax Jaguars logo Crystal Palace - Wash Commanders logo To the right, the Premier League logo there, and stamped with an American flag
Premier League clubs owned by American teams

“We obviously knew a draw was good enough, we wanted to be unbeaten and before the game we wanted to keep a clean sheet and it's really nice to score the goal and get the win as well,” Bronze told Sky Sports.

“It makes it feel a lot better to celebrate being champions when you win a game. Although we've won the league tonight we know we've still got two games (left), we want to win those games and be unbeaten all season.”

The victory also keeps Chelsea with a record without any losses throughout the 2024-25 season in the English Super League. Continuing their reign as the best team in England is clear on their minds, especially after losing 8-2 on aggregate to Barcelona in the semifinals of the UEFA Champions League.

While they won't win everything this season, they can at least maintain their dominance as the top English squad in women's soccer.