Lucy Bronze and the Chelsea women's squad achieved glory after beating Manchester United 1-0 on the road to win their sixth consecutive Super League title on Wednesday.

Both squads went back and forth with one another throughout the match. Chelsea looked to continue their dominant stretch of title in the English league while Manchester United looked to end their streak to reach the mountaintop.

76 minutes passed as both teams remained at a stalemate. Whatever chances either side tried to create, those either missed the goal or their respective goalkeepers made crucial saves. Not until Bronze came in to save Chelsea's day, getting a corner kick past goalkeeper Phallon Tullis-Joyce to give her side the win.

What's next for Lucy Bronze, Chelsea

Lucy Bronze reflected on the win after the game. She and the Chelsea squad understood that getting a draw would have given them the title regardless. However, winning made clinching the title more satisfying.

“We obviously knew a draw was good enough, we wanted to be unbeaten and before the game we wanted to keep a clean sheet and it's really nice to score the goal and get the win as well,” Bronze told Sky Sports.

“It makes it feel a lot better to celebrate being champions when you win a game. Although we've won the league tonight we know we've still got two games (left), we want to win those games and be unbeaten all season.”

The victory also keeps Chelsea with a record without any losses throughout the 2024-25 season in the English Super League. Continuing their reign as the best team in England is clear on their minds, especially after losing 8-2 on aggregate to Barcelona in the semifinals of the UEFA Champions League.

While they won't win everything this season, they can at least maintain their dominance as the top English squad in women's soccer.