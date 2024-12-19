When the WWE Universe assembled for a special party to celebrate RAW officially making the move to Netflix in 2025, apparently no one invited Kevin Owens, who is currently in possession of the Winged Eagles WWE Championship.

Fortunately, that didn't stop him from showing up anyway while wearing a sleeveless tuxedo t-shirt no less, declaring himself the “true” WWE Champion while Michael Cole gave him a hard time. While being pulled out by security, KO delivered one final message to the fans in attendance, letting them know when he will be making his first-ever title defense moving forward.

“You want me to go? I'm not done talking!” Owens declared. “Do you want me to go? Okay, I'll go, but I just need to tell you, December 26th, my first show as WWE Champion in Jacksonville.”

Wait, what? Owens is pulling a 2023 CM Punk and declaring himself the “true” WWE Champion and defending the belt in… Jacksonville? Well, it's true, as he took to social media to explain shortly thereafter.

“BALLZ!!! Now that I have your attention, I have great news for you all!” Owens declared on social media. “I am proud to officially announce that I will be competing in my first matches as your new, true WWE Champion on this year’s Holiday loop (that’s a term people in “the business” use that refers to a string of consecutive shows in different cities over a short period of time) starting in Jacksonville on the 26th, followed by 3 more shows in Florida and then one in Detroit for some reason. Be there to witness history! Oh, the RAW crew has shows too. Whatever.”

Alright, this is how WWE is going to have its cake and eat it, too, huh? Cody Rhodes gets to remain the WWE Champion without oversaturating television, and fans get a nice breather title reign before returning to the more seriousness of the “American Nightmare's” title reign. If that's the plan, and Owens can take a few digs at CM Punk along the way – he declared he has the “best moveset” as he was taken away by security – maybe this really could be an angle with long-term implications across both brands.