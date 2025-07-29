With August just around the corner, the start of Halloween Horror Nights 2025 will be upon us. In fact, the yearly spectacle begins one month from today, on August 29th. In honor of that, news broke that WWE faction Wyatt Sicks, inspired by the late Bray Wyatt and his brother Bo Dallas, would be receiving their own house at this year's event. This was confirmed by multiple sources, including PWNReports' Cory Hays on X (formerly Twitter).

“Halloween Horror Nights official,” posted Hays on Tuesday afternoon. “WWE presents: The Horrors of the Wyatt Sicks.”

This is big news for not only horror fans, but WWE fans as well. The world's biggest professional wrestling promotion has long had supernatural and horror influenced acts, such as WWE Hall of Famer the Undertaker and current WWE superstar Karrion Kross. Despite Wyatt's tragic early passing, he made a large mark on WWE due to his creative mind. His stories often hooked viewers in due to his charismatic nature and emotional range. Now, his legacy lives on through the Wyatt Sicks, led by his brother, formerly known as Bo Dallas. What will the Wyatt Sicks' house at Halloween Horror Nights look like?

WWE's Wyatt Sicks is strong tribute to legacy of immortal Bray Wyatt

Bray Wyatt speaks during a press conference after the WWE Royal Rumble at the Alamodome.
Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

According to other sources, people who enter the house will have to face off against Uncle Howdy and the faction. This includes the current WWE Tag Team Champions Dexter Lumis and Joe Gacy (who defend their titles in a six pack Tables, Ladders and Chairs match at SummerSlam in a few days). Plus Nikki Cross, the embodiment of Sister Abigail, and Erick Rowan, another former tag team champion.

It's safe to say that many fans will welcome the challenge. The house will also pay tribute to Wyatt, who was the initial driving force behind the faction. Before he passed away, he has already begun working with his brother as Howdy. The former Bo Dallas has shown the character work that made his brother famous. Now, it will be interesting to see how he flexes that creative muscle. Will it lead to even more opportunities for gold in the Wyatt Sicks? Regardless of that fact, their upcoming house at Halloween Horror Nights will bring millions of eyes to the horrors of WWE's immortal Bray Wyatt's creative mind.

