When the new reboot of Saturday Night's Main Event officially came to an end on NBC and Peacock – though not before Kevin Owens could attack Cody Rhodes as Jesse Ventura watched on gleefully – WWE decided to do a segmented postshow on social media to give fans a peak behind the scenes at the Nassau Coliseum on Long Island, including with some talents who weren't booked like CM Punk.

On paper, a solid enough idea; Punk is good friends with Jackie Redmond, and after discussing what the event means to him, the “Best in the World” decided to talk about all of the veteran stars he was excited to meet at the show, including Koko B. Ware, who was in attendance with Jimmy Hart and company.

And yet, when Peter Rosenberg mentioned that he appreciated Ware's “moveset” Punker seemingly saw red and attacked the WWE personality, noting that anyone who uses that term is a fool.

Welp, while not as exactly an insult as direct as “empty-headed dumbf**k,” it's safe to assume this was Punk shooting on his ultimate AEW rival “Hangman” Adam Page, who served as the catalyst for his Brawl Out fight after All Out and the ultimate desolation of his relationship with the promotion. Asked by Redmond to elaborate on the situation further in their interview, Punk responded, letting fans know how he feels on the matter.

“It's garbage, if you say that, you're an idiot,” Punk boldly declared. “God, especially if you're a wrestler and you say moveset, that 100 percent tells me you don't know what the h*ll you are doing.”

You know, while Punk routinely talks about how he is over AEW, how much happier he is in WWE versus Tony Khan's company, and how he isn't in it to make friends but instead to make money, he seems to keep a pretty consistent finger on the pulse of what is going on in the company. Who knows, maybe this was a coincidence, maybe that has always been one of Punk's bugaboos, and maybe it was Page poking fun at him by using that term to talk about Logan Paul. But whatever the case, fans online certainly noticed the interaction and responded accordingly, which got “Hangman” back in the news when he wasn't even wrestling a match that night.