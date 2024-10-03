The New York Yankees will begin their postseason journey on Saturday, October 5 against the Kansas City Royals in the ALDS. However, it's likely they won't have first baseman Anthony Rizzo on the field. The veteran has two fractured fingers and probably won't be on the roster for this series.

That being said, Yankees manager Aaron Boone has yet to rule Rizzo out, but he does have a plan for who could play first, as he revealed on his brother Brett Boone's podcast:

“We’ll see it could be Cabrera, Rice, I’ve been working Berti over there. There’s still a long shot that it can even be Rizzo. I’m waiting to get all the news on him to see if he’s in play. Assuming Rizzo is out the first round we’ll mix and match over there and just try and figure it out and get guys in good spots.”

There is a good chance Rizzo is able to play in the ALCS if the Yankees get there. For now, though, it appears it could be Oswaldo Cabrera and Ben Rice both playing the position against the Royals. It's been a very difficult campaign for Rizzo, who has dealt with several health issues. He only played in 92 games, hitting .228 with eight home runs and 35 RBI.

Despite that, Rizzo was playing well over the last few weeks and he also brings fantastic defense to the table for the Yankees. Boone knows his importance. Via MLB.com:

“He has been so good since he has come back defensively. … He has been an anchor for our defense over there. While he hasn’t hit for a ton of power like he has for most of his career, I feel like he has gotten a lot of big hits for us over the last few weeks. I do feel he has given us a lot of quality at-bats, especially hitting down in the order. So, it’s a blow. Plus, his gamesmanship, his moxie, his big-game experience — those are all valuable.”

Boone also said flat out — it's a “long shot” he's ready for the Division Series:

“No. That is a real long shot. Do I think It’s possible if we move on? Yes. But I feel the Division Series is a long shot.”

The Yankees will also be without starter Nestor Cortes, who was placed on the IL with a flexor strain in his elbow. It'll be Gerrit Cole in Game 1 this weekend, followed by Carlos Rodon in Game 2. Game 3 is likely going to be Luis Gil as an opener, while Clarke Schmidt is expected to get some action, too.