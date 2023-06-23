New York Yankees infielder DJ LeMahieu has struggled offensively this season, and it is starting to reach a boiling point. When speaking on his issues at the plate, LeMahieu got brutally honest, reports NY Daily News Sports' Gary Phillips.

“DJ LeMahieu called his struggles ‘beyond frustrating' and said he's been looking for solutions. He also said he's healthy.”

It is never fun to see a professional athlete questioning himself, and it definitely sounds like DJ LeMahieu is currently amid some serious self-doubt. LeMahieu is now wondering why these struggles have been longer than usual, reports The Athletic's Brendan Kuty.

“DJ LeMahieu says he’s healthy, says he’s been working to figure out what’s wrong with his swing and that it’s just never taken this long before. ”

A career .294 hitter, DJ LeMahieu is hitting .228 from the plate this season. His on-base percentage is an abysmal .268 and his OPS of .668 is the lowest it has been since 2014. Not to mention, he has 67 strikeouts on the season, almost matching his total of 71 strikeouts from all of last year's campaign.

It is clear that LeMahieu is not seeing the ball well and this is something that the Yankees will not be able to afford come the postseason. The AL East is by far the best division in baseball, and despite being 41-34, the Yankees are in third place behind the Baltimore Orioles with the fourth best record in the MLB at 45-28 and the Tampa Bay Rays with the best record at 52-26. If the Yankees want to compete for the division this season, sooner rather than later DJ LeMahieu is going to have to break out of this slump.