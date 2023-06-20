The New York Yankee offense has struggled mightily in the month of June. The Yankees have a .192 team average in 14 June games, with a 5-9 record.

One of the players who has not been productive at the plate is DJ Lemahieu. The fifth-year Yankee is not in the lineup for the series opener against the Seattle Mariners and Yankees manager Aaron Boone said he could be out of the lineup tomorrow as well.

“I want him to continue to work on some of the little things he’s working on,” Boone said, according to Bryan Hoch.

Lemahieu is hitting .171 in June, matching his strikeout total in the month with his total bases (12). Overall this season he has a .679 OPS with seven home runs and 1o doubles.

The Yankees are missing Aaron Judge desperately right now and can’t seem to pick up the production that is not there when he is absent. Truthfully, the Yankees lineup is not that good outside of Judge. The names are talented names that catch the eye for a second, but none of them really strike fear into opposing pitchers.

DJ Lemahieu was once one of those feared hitters. He was phenomenal in his first season in pinstripes in 2018, notching his first 100-RBI season and finishing fourth in AL MVP voting. He followed that up by winning the American League batting title in 2020.

Now he is getting benched to try and break out of his slump. If he can get even slightly back to the hitter he was three years ago, the Yankees will be in a much better spot.