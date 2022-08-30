Serena Williams’ record-setting career isn’t over quite yet.

Arguably the greatest tennis player of all time, Williams recently announced her plan to retire following this year’s U.S. Open tournament. In the first round of the major tournament, Williams looked absolutely dominant, defeating Danka Kovinić in straight sets, (6-3, 6-3), delaying her retirement for another match.

Following her victory, Williams was honored by CBS’ Gayle King and tennis legend Billie Jean King. The star of the night then took over telling the adoring crowd:

“I’ve been down and out so many times and I’ve had to come back,” Williams told the crowd at the U.S. Open, via CBC News’ Devin Heroux. “You just never give up. I want people to be inspired by my story. I’m from Compton, California and I made it.”

Williams, of course, had the crowd — which featured celebrities like Spike Lee in attendance — on her side throughout the match, but that wasn’t the only support she received. Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James tweeted his support for Williams during her match, saying “Keep that serve going!!!!”

Williams is currently stuck on 23 women’s grand slam tournament victories, one shy of Margaret Court’s record for most majors won all-time. It would be a rather fitting way to end her career by tying Court’s record. Williams still has a long way to go, though.

Serena Williams will next face Anett Kontaveit of Estonia, the No. 2 player in the world, on Wednesday, August 31, in what could be Williams’ final match of her illustrious career.