When an NBA playoff series gets extended to a sixth or seventh game, there is sure to be a number of nasty feeling that develop between the combatants. When those teams are the Miami Heat and the Boston Celtics, who will play a 7th game on Monday and meet in a decisive game for the second consecutive year, that’s a guarantee. Jaylen Brown of the Celtics has accused Kyle Lowry of the Heat of being a dirty player.
*FULL AUDIO* Jaylen Brown Gets HEATED At Kyle Lowry For Dirty Foul: “You’re Always Starting Sh*t, Dawg”👀 pic.twitter.com/BvgWWN9QvY
— LegendZ (@legendz_nba) May 28, 2023
In the video, Brown comes up with a rebound, and after gathering himself and going up for a shot, Lowry takes a wild swing with his right arm and appears to make contact with Brown. It did not appear to be a swipe that was designed to block the shot or knock the ball away.
From Brown’s perspective, Lowry’s swing appeared to be an intent to injure. Jaylen Brown asks the officials to review the action and tells Lowry that he is “motherf****** dirty” and that he needs to “watch that s***.” He also accused Lowry of trying to break his arm.
The accusation took place in Game 6 of the series, a game the Celtics won by a 104-103 margin on Derrick White’s miraculous last-second put back. That allowed the Celtics to tie the series at 3-3, and they will attempt to become the first team in NBA history to come all the way back from an 0-3 deficit and win a playoff series.
To this point, 150 teams have been in an 0-3 playoff position and all have failed to achieve the comeback. Three NBA teams have managed to force a Game 7, but none were able to bring it home.