The Boston Celtics have officially come back from the dead — thanks to Derrick White! The Celtics guard secured an improbable win for Boston in what turned out to be an absolute thriller in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Miami Heat. It was a roller coaster of a contest, and it could not have ended in a more dramatic fashion.

With just 3.0 seconds remaining, the Celtics had one final possession to try and win this game to force a Game 7 in Boston. Enter Derrick White:

DERRICK WHITE FOR THE WIN! CELTICS FORCE A GAME 7!pic.twitter.com/SrRPCVSQK4 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 28, 2023

Derrick White got the season-saving game-winner out of his hands with just 0.1 remaining on the clock 🤯 WOW!pic.twitter.com/XhRI91xeBO — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 28, 2023

In real-time, it did not look like White got his shot off before the buzzer sounded. As it turns out, though, there was very little doubt from the game officials. The refs called the basket as good on the floor, which was deemed correct after they briefly reviewed the replays.

Jimmy Butler was clutch for the Heat, draining all three of his free-throw attempts in the previous play. It gave Miami a one-point lead with three seconds remaining, and it looked like the season was over for the Celtics. Derrick White had other plans.

This series is now headed back to Boston for a winner-take-all Game 7 on Monday night. Most folks already counted out the Celtics after the Heat buried them in a deep, deep 3-0 hole. As fate would have it, the Celtics are now just one win away from achieving a feat that has never been done in the history of the sport. No team has ever come back to win a series after going down 3-0, and the Boston Celtics are now on the brink of doing just that.