By Colin Gallant · 2 min read

A court in the Dominican Republic has convicted 10 of the 13 people accused of attempting to murder former Major League Baseball star David Ortiz in Jun. 2019.

The target of the attack was not meant to be “Big Papi” but a man who was sharing a table with Ortiz when he was shot. According to Dominican authorities, the hitmen confused Ortiz with the actual target, Sixto David Fernandez.

Two of the accused were sentenced to 30 years in prison, while the other eight defendants received between five and 20 years in prison. The verdict was read from the First Collegiate Court of Santo Domingo.

Three of the defendants were acquitted due to insufficient evidence, including the alleged mastermind of the attack, according to ESPN. In addition to serving their respective sentences, the ten convicted men must pay 50 million pesos in compensation for damages caused, the attorney general’s office said.

The full sentence for the 13 convicted won’t be read until Feb. 2023.

Ortiz spent six weeks in hospital in Boston following the shooting, needing two surgeries in the process. He also underwent multiple operations in the Dominican Republic after the attack.

David Ortiz played his entire professional baseball career with the Boston Red Sox, helping the team to end their 86-year championship drought in 2004. The 10-time All-Star was named World Series MVP in 2013 after the Sox beat the St. Louis Cardinals in six games, batting an astounding .688 in the series.

He retired at the conclusion of the 2016 season, ending his career with 541 home runs. He was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame this summer, and had his No. 34 retired by the Red Sox.