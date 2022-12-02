Published December 2, 2022

By Gerard Samillano · 2 min read

Those who don’t learn from history are doomed to repeat it. Around four years ago, the Boston Red Sox lost Mookie Betts to the Los Angeles Dodgers. Now, that same team is in danger of losing another star hitter in Xander Bogaerts. Many teams are looking to sign the star shortstop in free agency, putting his future in Boston at risk.

Amid the chase for Xander Bogaerts, a former Red Sox legend has spoken out and warned his former team. David Ortiz sent a stern message to the Boston front office: Don’t let Xander go. Big Papi referenced the Mookie situation back in 2018 as a template of what NOT to do, per Pete Abraham.

“I expect them (Red Sox) to come through and get this done. We don’t want another situation like Mookie. A guy like that, such a good player who goes about everything like a professional in a place like Boston, he’s a keeper.”

To summarize what happened with the Red Sox and Mookie Betts: basically, the two sides couldn’t agree to a deal that would keep him in Boston. Despite Betts’ star status, the team was unwilling to hand him a big contract. As a result, the team eventually traded him to the Dodgers, where he finally got his contract extension.

Red Sox fans fear that the same thing might happen to Xander Bogaerts. There’s really only one solution to this situation: pay the man what he wants. If Boston doesn’t do that… well, they might find themselves in yet another trade that they don’t want to do.