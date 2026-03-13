Roman Anthony, who is believed to be the next superstar for the Boston Red Sox, is set to begin his second season in MLB. The stud outfielder is currently playing on Team USA in the World Baseball Classic. On Friday, Red Sox manager Alex Cora revealed why he loves seeing Anthony play alongside New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge.

During an interview on “Foul Territory,” Cora claims he was all for his 21-year-old slugger to join Team USA in the World Baseball Classic. The reason being that Anthony gets to play with and learn from Judge and Philadelphia Phillies star Kyle Schwarber. Cora thinks this experience will play a huge role in Roman Anthony's development.

“We had the conversation, and I was a full yes, go, when [Mark] DeRosa called me,” said Cora about Anthony playing in the WBC. “Being around Judge and Kyle Schwarber is going to be very important [for Anthony's development]… Talk to Judge, talk to Schwarber, about facing lefties…

“For him, it's probably the only opportunity to play with Judge. He will always play against Judge. It's an opportunity for him to play with [Schwarber]… Having that time with them and talk about baseball and hitting and the other aspects of the game, it's gonna be great for him and for [the Red Sox].”

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Alex Cora said he was a "full yes" when it came to Roman Anthony playing in the World Baseball Classic. He said that Anthony being around Aaron Judge and Kyle Schwarber is "going to be very important" for his development. pic.twitter.com/7cOjnP3kJN — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) March 13, 2026

Expectations are through the roof for Roman Anthony in Boston. He is displaying a ton of potential in the World Baseball Classic. In 15 at-bats with Team USA, Anthony owns a .333 batting average and .474 OBP while recording five hits, one home run, six RBIs, and two stolen bases.

If that's a preview of what is to come, then the Red Sox would greatly benefit in the 2026 campaign. The former second-round pick is coming off a rookie year that saw him finish with a .292 batting average and .396 OBP, 75 hits, eight home runs, and 32 RBIs. He put up those numbers through 257 at-bats.