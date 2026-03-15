The Boston Red Sox are currently counting down the days until the 2026 MLB season gets underway in under two weeks. The Red Sox figure to have one of the deepest starting pitcher rotations in the entire MLB landscape heading into this season, headlined by star Garrett Crochet, who nearly won the Cy Young award for his efforts during the 2025 season.

On Sunday, the Red Sox got an interesting update on Crochet's status as the spring training slate continues.

“Garrett Crochet was scratched from his Grapefruit League start on Sunday against the Twins,” reported Christopher Smith of MassLive.com.

However, he made sure to note that there was no cause for concern.

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“The Red Sox are simply lining up their rotation and Crochet’s workload for the first month of the season,” he added, noting that Crochet will pitch in a minor league game later on this week.

“We have to rearrange a few things schedule-wise and kind of like lining up things for not only for him, but the whole group for Cincinnati,” said Red Sox manager Alex Cora. “So instead of pitching today, he’s pitching tomorrow. Seventy-five pitches in a Triple-A game here.”