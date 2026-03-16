Boston Red Sox rising star Roman Anthony delivered a moment fans will remember long after the World Baseball Classic ends. The young slugger helped Team USA return to the tournament’s biggest stage, and baseball legend David Ortiz made sure the night ended with a personal touch. Anthony crushed a 421-foot go-ahead home run in the fourth inning as Team USA edged the Dominican Republic 2–1 in a tense semifinal. When the final out settled into the glove, the United States secured its third straight trip to the Classic final.

The Dominican lineup featured dangerous hitters, yet Team USA’s pitchers held firm. Every pitch carried tension. Then Anthony stepped in and launched a towering drive deep into the stands. The crowd erupted as the ball soared into the night. Just like that, the Americans had the lead.

After the game, another unforgettable moment arrived. Ortiz then turned to Anthony on camera during the MLB on FOX broadcast. The Red Sox legend carried a playful grin and a gift.

"This might be one of the toughest moments for me to say 'Congratulations' to someone that I really love."@davidortiz gives out his first official "MY DAWG" shirt of the year to Roman Anthony. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/cWIrtcA9iV — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) March 16, 2026

“I have to tell you kid, this might be one of the toughest moments for me to say congratulations to someone that I really love, but I got something for you right here. Bam! My dog t-shirt. I gotta give it to you kid.”

Ortiz handed the shirt over and added one more message.

“Let’s go. You earned it today. Congratulations.”

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David Ortiz welcomes a new Red Sox spotlight

For Red Sox fans, the exchange carried meaning. David Ortiz represents one of the most iconic eras in Boston history. Roman Anthony could represent the future. The young outfielder continues to rise through the organization with elite bat speed and strong plate discipline. On this stage, he looked fearless.

His home run did more than win a game. It announced his arrival to a global audience.

Team USA now prepares for another World Baseball Classic final appearance. Meanwhile, Anthony leaves the semifinal with a legendary endorsement from Big Papi himself.

And if this moment was only the beginning, how much bigger could the young Red Sox star’s spotlight become?