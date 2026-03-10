Boston Red Sox fans scanning early spring training box scores may feel uneasy seeing Sonny Gray’s first Grapefruit League outings. The numbers, at first glance, look messy. But a deeper look shows why the veteran right-hander’s start to camp is far from a reason to panic. Gray’s early appearances have looked much more like typical March rust than anything resembling a serious warning sign for the Red Sox rotation heading into the 2026 season.

Gray’s first appearance since being acquired in the offseason on February 28 vs. the Minnesota Twins reflected exactly that kind of early spring rhythm-building. He allowed two runs on three hits with two walks and a home run across 1.1 innings while throwing 30 pitches and throwing just 13 for strikes. The fastball sat in the low-92 mph range, slightly below his typical in-season average but entirely normal for a veteran starter still building arm strength during late February.

The second outing vs. the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday showed incremental progress. Gray struck out four hitters and generated noticeably better swing-and-miss with his breaking ball as his sequencing sharpened. This development aligns with the profile he has built across recent seasons. Over the 2024 and 2025 campaigns with the St. Louis Cardinals, the right-hander logged 347 innings across 60 starts while recording back-to-back 200+ strikeout seasons and maintaining mid-rotation production.

Early spring box scores have already sparked discussion among fans who are analyzing the brief outings. Yet the broader context matters far more than a single Grapefruit League line. The 36-year-old enters the 2026 season healthy with a deep six-pitch arsenal built around command, spin, and pitch design rather than pure velocity. With no injury concerns and a proven workload across the past two seasons for Gray, the larger body of evidence still points to a dependable mid-rotation arm for Boston.

That reality is exactly why Red Sox fans should resist overreacting. Spring training is about feel, sequencing, and durability—not perfection. Gray’s track record, durability, and evolving pitch mix all suggest Boston still has a reliable veteran stabilizing its rotation. Two uneven March outings simply do not outweigh hundreds of recent innings proving otherwise.