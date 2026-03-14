Team USA advanced to the quarterfinals in the World Baseball Classic after defeating Canada 5-3 on Friday night. However, Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran can't get over the home run teammate Roman Anthony hit in the USA's 5-3 win over Mexico earlier in the tournament.

Duran, who was playing on Team Mexico in the WBC, claimed that he was proud of Anthony for hitting the home run against Mexico, according to Tim Healey of the Boston Globe. The 29-year-old outfielder seems to be enjoying watching his Red Sox teammate show off his skills in the World Baseball Classic.

“It was hard not to be proud of [Anthony],” said Duran.

Roman Anthony has been one of the most consistent players on Team USA throughout the tournament. Through 19 at-bats so far, he owns a .316 batting average and .435 OBP while recording six hits and one home run. His lone dinger was a deep shot to center right field that was projected to be over 400 feet.

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The Red Sox have high expectations for Anthony, who is just 21 years old. He flashed major potential during his rookie season in 2025, posting a .292 batting average and .396 OBP, along with 75 hits, eight home runs, and 32 RBIs through 257 at-bats.

His experience in the World Baseball Classic is huge for his development as well. Red Sox manager Alex Cora stated that having Anthony play alongside the likes of Aaron Judge and Kyle Schwarber can help him turn into a better pro. If that's the case, then Boston may have the league's next big superstar on the roster.

We'll potentially see Roman Anthony take the field again on Sunday. Team USA is scheduled to take on the Dominican Republic in the WBC Semifinals. The winner of that game will advance to the Championship game, which is scheduled on March 17.