With the Boston Red Sox preparing in spring training to get ready for the 2026 season, there is no denying the amount of expectations that they have for themselves. As the Red Sox roster wants to make noise in 2026, this analyst and former player would even say that the team has a chance to compete for the top title.

Former baseball player Trevor Plouffe would speak on “Talkin' Baseball” about how Boston is a “World Series-contending team,” even mentioning how he predicted the same in the season prior. With the team missing out on key stars in the offseason, Plouffe noted how there are fans who could have been confused with the Red Sox's winter in general.

“To me, if you look at this team, this is a World Series-contending team. I had them in the preseason in the World Series last year, didn't work out. Not everything went their way,” Plouffe said. “I think a lot of Boston Red Sox fans are still kind of deciphering how their offseason went. No Pete Alonso. No Alex Bregman. You gave away Devers last year. So it was like, ‘Where are we going with this?'

Red Sox are a World Series contender Presented by @TMobile pic.twitter.com/HQJlK36ZtY — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) March 14, 2026

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Ex-player says the Red Sox will be more complete this season

Plouffe continued to talk about the Red Sox and the signings they made, such as acquiring pitcher Ranger Suarez and Willson Contreras. He even goes as far as to say that Boston gets a high grade for what they have done in the offseason.

“First base help and Willson Contreras, you fortify that pitching staff through a trade and a big signing in Ranger Suarez,” Plouffe said. “So all in all, I think if you look at this Red Sox offseason, you have to, like, I don't know if you give it an A, but it's damn close, isn't it? This team is set up, and I think we're going to be looking at an even more complete team than we were last year.”

At any rate, Boston looks to live up to Plouffe's prediction with Opening Day on Thursday, March 26, against the Cincinnati Reds.