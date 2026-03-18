With the 2026 regular season quickly approaching, the Boston Red Sox are still looking for ways to improve their roster. An aggressive offseason led to multiple new additions. On Tuesday, another potential piece was added. Per MLB insider Jon Heyman, the Red Sox have signed veteran reliever Tommy Kahnle. The changeup specialist signed a minor league deal with Boston, according to Heyman's report on X, formerly Twitter.

“Tommy Kahnle to Red Sox,” posted Heyman. “Minors deal.”

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Compared to the work done to the lineup and starting rotation, the Red Sox haven't added too much to their bullpen. Veteran Aroldis Chapman returns as the closer following an excellent first season in Boston. Top setup man Garrett Whitlock has pitched for Team USA during their run to the World Baseball Classic (WBC). Veteran lefty Danny Coulombe signed a one-year deal earlier this month, so Kahnle is the second free agent pickup over the last couple of weeks.

Behind those arms, the Red Sox return a stable of veteran and emerging arms. Justin Slaten is poised to join Whitlock in a setup role in front of Chapman. Greg Weissert, another ex-New York Yankee like Kahnle and Whitlock, pitched for Team Italy in the WBC. Kahnle's stint with Team Israel might have helped him earn this opportunity with Boston. In addition to the relief arms, the Red Sox have had quite a few players from the organization littered across WBC rosters over the last few weeks. Can Kahnle claim a role in a stout Sox bullpen? If not, perhaps he'll use his time with Boston to showcase his skills for a new opportunity.