Some members of the Boston Red Sox and Baltimore Orioles are playing at the World Baseball Classic. This included Orioles' star Gunner Henderson, who hit a massive home run in the win over the Dominican Republic. Still, other members of the clubs are preparing for the regular season and a spring training game on Monday.

Now, the game between the Red Sox and Orioles at Ed Smith Stadium has been cancelled, according to an announcement from the Orioles on X, formerly Twitter.

“Tonight's scheduled game between the Orioles and Boston Red Sox at Ed Smith Stadium has been canceled due to impending inclement weather. There will be no makeup date. Back field access to fans at Ed Smith Stadium today has also been canceled,” the Orioles posted on X.

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Ed Smith Stadium is in Sarasota, Florida, and is the site of home games for the Orioles during spring training. There is the possibility of thunderstorms developing at 5 pm, according to The Weather Channel.

While the game has been cancelled, the Orioles still have plenty of games left in spring training. They will play against the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday. They also have seven more spring training games before the regular season opens. Still, for fans looking to exchange their tickets to today's games for another spring training game at Ed Smith Stadium will have just two more chances. They face the Pittsburgh Pirates on Thursday, and then the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday before heading back to Baltimore.

Meanwhile, the Red Sox will also return to the field on Tuesday, facing the Atlanta Braves, and have a total of eight games left until they open the regular season.