When Rickey Henderson broke MLB's stolen base record, he took the bag right out of the diamond to celebrate. On Thursday, Boston Red Sox top prospect Braiden Ward tried doing his best impression.

Ward set a new record of his own, stealing his 17th base of the Grapefruit League season. That is the most by any player in Grapefruit League play, beating out Eugenio Velez who had 16 in 2008. It may be spring training, but Ward still had to celebrate, via Jack Lautaret of Chat Sports.

HISTORY! Braiden Ward has broken the spring training record with 17 stolen bases.#RedSox pic.twitter.com/b4wo0qK9DL — Jack Lautaret (@JackLautaret) March 12, 2026

Heading into Thursday's game, Ward was hitting .448 with four RBIs and his 16 stolen bases. Boston has to be impressed with his ability on the basepaths. The record may not be enough for Ward to earn a spot on the Opening Day roster. However, his arrow is certainly pointing up entering the 2026 season.

In 2025, Ward appeared in 97 total games between the Double and Triple-A level. He hit .290 with two home runs, 37 RBIs and 57 stolen bases. Triple-A didn't appear to be a real challenge, as Ward hit .331 with a home run, 21 RBIs and 35 stolen bases over 44 games. In the prospect's 414 total games in the minor leagues, he has hit .275 with 14 home runs, 118 RBIs and 211 stolen bases.

Alongside his work on the basepaths, Ward offers plenty of versatility on the diamond. He has experience playing all three outfield positions and every infield position except first base. If/when he makes the majors, manager Alex Cora would be able to move him around the field.

For now, Ward is still trying to make a name for himself. He'll at least be etched in Grapefruit League lore forever. But sooner rather than later, he's hopeful he can show his speed off at the major league level.