After a forgettable inaugural season, the Seattle Kraken set the foundation for the future in Year 2. They improved by a whopping 40 points and and not just made their first-ever playoff appearance, but knocked out the defending-champion Colorado Avalanche in the first round. Even after falling against the Dallas Stars in the second round, this season was a massive success for the NHL's youngest franchise.

This offseason, Seattle has a chance to capitalize on its breakout season. The Kraken have an abundance of cap space, although they do have to sign key players like top defenseman Vince Dunn. Additionally, they have plenty of draft picks and some prospects to play with, allowing them to be active in free agency and trades, if they so choose.

The Kraken are a strong team, but like every other club, they aren't perfect. While they've thrived because of their depth and being able to roll all four lines, they don't have a true star player on the roster. If they want to, they can change that this offseason.

With that said, here are two players the Kraken should target in potential offseason trades.

2. Travis Konecny, Philadelphia Flyers

The Flyers are due for a massive shakeup this offseason as new general manager Daniel Briere leads them into a full-on rebuild. That shakeup has already begun with Philadelphia sending away both defenseman Ivan Provorov and center Kevin Hayes in separate trades. More moves are surely coming, with several notable players appearing in recent trade rumors.

One Flyer who may be of interest to the Kraken is center Travis Konecny. He is a proven top-six forward and is coming off a season where he scored a career-high 31 goals and 61 points. He's still young at just 26, carries an affordable cap hit of $5.5 million for the next two seasons and represents an immediate upgrade for the Kraken's forward group.

Seattle already has some very good forwards, including 40-goal scorer Jared McCann and Calder Trophy-winner Matty Beniers. While adding Konecny may be pricey, he would bring even more firepower and fits the team's timeline.

1. Erik Karlsson, San Jose Sharks

Karlsson may be the biggest name on the trade market, but it's still unclear if a deal is coming. The Sharks star is coming off an amazing season, with the first 100-point campaign by a defenseman in 30 years and winning his third Norris Trophy. While he's unlikely to repeat those numbers, him returning to elite form is still remarkable.

However, his absolutely massive cap hit of $11.5 million for four more years makes him very difficult to move. For any deal to happen, the Sharks must retain salary, and that only further drives up his price tag.

Even with those hurdles, a few teams have shown interest, including the Kraken, Carolina Hurricanes and Toronto Maple Leafs. Taking on that contract won't be easy for any of those teams, but Seattle is easily the best fit. The Kraken also have the best assets to offer of the three, potentially making them the likeliest destination.

If the Kraken want a true star player to call their own, look no further than a three-time Norris winner. One area where he would be especially helpful is on the power play. Despite the Kraken scoring the fourth-most goals in the league, their power play finished No. 21 in the league at just 19.8 percent. Adding a proven power play quarterback like Karlsson would go a long way towards fixing those problems.

Seattle is on the verge of becoming a true cup contender, and perhaps Karlsson can push them over the edge.