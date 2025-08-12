Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said veteran running back Alexander Mattison’s neck injury will not end his career, calling the update “great news” in comments to Hal Habib of The Palm Beach Post.

Mattison, 27, was injured in the Dolphins’ preseason opener against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, which ended in a 24-24 tie. He was transported from the field to a hospital by ambulance. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported that Mattison will not play during the 2025 NFL season and required surgery following the injury.

The seven-year veteran had been competing for a backup role in Miami’s backfield after a solid training camp showing. In the preseason opener, Mattison scored a rushing touchdown and added 21 receiving yards before exiting the game.

Mattison spent the 2024 season with the Las Vegas Raiders, rushing for 420 yards and four touchdowns on 132 carries. A third-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft by the Minnesota Vikings, he spent his first five seasons in Minnesota before joining Las Vegas.

Following Mattison’s injury, the Dolphins signed running backs Mike Boone and Aaron Shampklin on Monday, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Boone, 30, entered the league in 2018 with the Vikings and has also played for the Denver Broncos, Houston Texans, and Carolina Panthers. He has totaled 590 rushing yards and four touchdowns in his career.

Shampklin, an undrafted free agent in 2022, made his professional debut last season with the Pittsburgh Steelers. The soon-to-be 26-year-old appeared in three games as a rookie and is competing for a roster spot in Miami.

Alexander Mattison’s season-ending injury shifts Dolphins’ backfield competition

The Dolphins’ current running back group consists of De’Von Achane, Jaylen Wright, rookie Ollie Gordon, Boone, and Shampklin.

Mattison’s absence will create more opportunities for the remaining backs to secure depth roles behind Achane. Wright, a 2024 draft pick, and Gordon, a rookie selected earlier this year, are among the younger options vying for playing time.

McDaniel’s update provides optimism for Mattison’s long-term future, even as his 2025 campaign ends before the regular season begins. The recovery timeline following neck surgery is expected to keep him sidelined for several months, but the team anticipates he will be able to resume his career once fully healed.

Miami continues its preseason schedule on Saturday against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on CBS. The matchup will provide another evaluation opportunity for the team’s reshaped running back unit.

Mattison’s experience and production make him a valued veteran presence in the locker room, and his eventual return could bolster the Dolphins’ depth at the position. In six previous NFL seasons, he has recorded 2,790 rushing yards, 15 touchdowns, and 136 receptions for 1,012 yards and seven receiving scores.

While the loss is significant for Miami’s immediate plans, the confirmation that the injury will not end Mattison’s career offers the team a measure of relief heading into the 2025 season.