The Boston Celtics are no strangers to the high-stakes maneuvering of the NBA trade deadline. For years, the franchise has masterfully balanced building for the future while contending in the present. It's a strategy that has yielded consistent postseason success. With the 2025 NBA trade deadline rapidly approaching, the Celtics sit in an enviable position: a 32-15 record, good for second place in the Eastern Conference. However, in a league where every incremental improvement can be the difference between heartbreak and glory, Boston must seize this opportunity to address its most glaring needs.

Celtics' Strong Start to the 2024-25 Season

The Celtics have enjoyed a strong start to the 2024-25 season, thanks to the stellar play of their All-NBA duo, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. Tatum has been spectacular, averaging 27.1 points, 9.0 rebounds, and 5.4 assists per game. Meanwhile, Brown has complemented him with his usual two-way excellence. As for Kristaps Porziņģis, he has provided a new dimension to the offense with his spacing and rim protection. In addition, Derrick White continues to shine as one of the league’s best defensive guards. However, the Celtics’ success has also exposed some cracks in their armor. Injuries to key rotation players have highlighted the lack of depth on the wing and at the backup guard position. Moreover, their bench unit has struggled to consistently produce. Addressing these weaknesses could be the difference between falling short in the playoffs and hoisting the Larry O’Brien Trophy in June.

Here we will discuss the two best trades that the Boston Celtics must make before the 2025 NBA trade deadline.

Acquire Torrey Craig

The Celtics' first priority should be trading for Torrey Craig, who is currently with the Chicago Bulls. Craig is the quintessential three-and-D wing that every championship contender craves. At 6'5 with a sturdy build, he is a versatile defender capable of guarding multiple positions. His physicality and relentless energy would provide Boston with much-needed perimeter defense. This is especially true against elite wings like Jimmy Butler or Benedict Mathurin, who they are likely to face in the playoffs.

Offensively, Craig's proficiency in hitting corner threes would make him an ideal complement to the Celtics' star duo of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. Moreover, his championship experience with the Milwaukee Bucks in their 2021 title run would bring a calming presence in pressure-packed moments.

Sure, injuries and an inconsistent role have limited Craig's minutes this season. That said, he has remained a dependable shooter when called upon. Adding Craig to the rotation would provide the Celtics with critical wing depth. This could prove invaluable during a deep playoff run.

Target Seth Curry

The second move Boston should explore is trading for sharpshooter Seth Curry. Currently on a struggling Charlotte Hornets team, Curry's talents are underutilized in a situation that doesn't align with his desire to contend for a championship. At 34 years old, Curry may be past his prime. However, he remains an elite marksman, shooting an impressive 46.2 percent from beyond the arc this season. For a Celtics team that could benefit from additional bench scoring and reliable shooting, Curry's skill set would be a perfect fit.

With his shooting, Curry would elevate Boston's floor spacing to another level. Imagine Tatum and Brown attacking the rim, collapsing defenses, and kicking the ball out to Curry for an uncontested three. Beyond his shooting, Curry can create off the dribble and facilitate in secondary pick-and-roll situations. This would ease the offensive load on Boston's primary stars. His extensive playoff experience and ability to perform under pressure further make him an attractive target.

To acquire Curry, the Celtics could consider trading a player like Sam Hauser or Jaden Springer, along with a future second-round pick. Hauser is a young sharpshooter with room to grow. He offers similar spacing capabilities to Curry at a lower cost. This makes him a valuable asset for a rebuilding Charlotte team. For the Celtics, the trade would provide a proven veteran with immediate impact potential as they push for a title.

A Bold Path to Banner 19

With a legitimate chance to capture Banner 18, the Celtics must not squander this window of opportunity. Time and again, history has shown that bold moves at the trade deadline can swing the balance of power in the NBA. By trading for Torrey Craig and Seth Curry, Boston would not only address their current shortcomings but also send a powerful message to the league: they are all-in on winning it all in 2025.

The NBA trade deadline is no place for second-guessing, and the Celtics can’t afford to sit idle. With championship aspirations within reach, these trades represent not just upgrades but statements of intent. Craig and Curry won’t just fill gaps—they’ll transform Boston from a strong contender into a true powerhouse. The time to act is now, and the Celtics’ front office must rise to the occasion.