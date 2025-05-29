The Oklahoma City Thunder are heading to the NBA Finals, and it doesn't seem like a surprise by how they've been playing all season. Not only have they played at a high level, but they also have a star player in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who seems to be ready for the big moment.

Gilgeous-Alexander won the MVP of the league, and then won the MVP of the Western Conference Finals, and he has a chance of winning more trophies in the next month. His accomplishments have brought up comparisons between him and Jayson Tatum, and Colin Cowherd recently shared a take about the Boston Celtics' star.

“He is delivering and fulfilling everything I've been told Jayson Tatum does,” Cowherd said. “Last year, the Celtics go on their championship run, Jaylen Brown is the MVP of the Eastern Conference Finals. Jalyen Brown is the Finals MVP. Jaylen Brown is the aggressor. SGA wants the ball. He's got multiple great players around him, but he's clearly the alpha, and that's all I ever ask for Tatum.

“I'm holding Jayson Tatum to the standard you guys all lectured me on for years on LeBron.”

Tatum has accomplished a lot in his league, but there seem to be some people who think he hasn't reached the ultimate level.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jayson Tatum comparisons begin

Though Gilgeous-Alexander has accomplished all of these things this season, he hasn't won the championship yet. That's something that Tatum has, and he was a big part of the Celtics winning last year, even though he doesn't have any MVP trophies. Gilgeous-Alexander and Tatum almost had the same stats in their conference finals appearances, but only one walked away with the trophy. That doesn't mean that Tatum didn't play well, but the Celtics had a team full of stars on their team.

Tatum is still one of the best players in the NBA, and though he doesn't have all the awards that Gilgeous-Alexander has, that shouldn't take away what he's done in his career. Every season, Tatum leads the Celtics in scoring, takes the big shots, and is called upon when they need him.

He was finally able to win a championship last season after all the years that he's been in the Eastern Conference Finals, and it wouldn't be a surprise if he found himself in more as his career goes on. At the end of the day, both Gilgeous-Alexander and Tatum can be great without tearing down the other player.