Is Giannis Antetokounmpo's time with the Milwaukee Bucks over? It seems so, given all the rumors swirling about Antetokounmpo possibly being traded.

Bill Simmons is hinting at a three way deal with the Knicks. ESPN's Shams Charania is floating around with the Spurs, looking to snatch Antetokounmpo and maybe Kevin Durant.

Now ESPN analyst Jay Williams is suggesting the Celtics. On Thursday's episode of First Take, Williams genuinely expressed the possibility of Giannis playing for Boston next year.

“There is one team in particular that I think is going through a revamp and a gap year in the Boston Celtics where it could be interesting” he said.

Long time ESPN host Michael Wilbon asked him “You have to give up one of the two stars, have to right?” to which Williams responded:

“Jaylen Brown, I mean Jayson Tatum” he said. “I’m probably on the side of Jaylen Brown more than Jayson Tatum because of his versatility and how he plays. There also is new ownership so it's fluid right. New ownership coming in what kind of salaries can he actually sustain, and Porzingis getting older, Al Horford getting older, Jrue Holiday getting older. You know you have Derek White kind of lingering there. I would rather keep Derek White. I'm not sure draft collateral that they have but it seems like Boston's in that sweet spot to a degree at least in my opinion.”

The Celtics are coming off losing in the Eastern Conference Semifinals to the New York Knicks, dashing their chances of repeating as NBA Champions.

As they look to the future, is Giannis the one they need?

The pros and cons of Giannis with the Celtics

Pros: Giannis is one of the most dominant players in the NBA. His scoring prowess is evident by him averaging 30.4 points per game.

His size, strength, and athleticism has made him into the one of the most versatile players in the game as well. Giannis can excel at both ends of the floor in rebounding and defense.

He is a proven all-star and winner. Giannis helped lead the Bucks to the NBA title in 2022.

In all, Giannis could add new dimensions to the Celtics offense and add size to their defense.

Cons: The issue is that Giannis doesn't come cheap. He matches Jaylen Brown's salary at around $48-$49 million a year. The NBA salary cap makes it impossible to have both on the same team.

One would have to go. Plus the Bucks would be in a perplexing position with having to chose to rebuild with Brown or look to bring on new prospects.

Then there is the Jayson Tatum factor. Tatum underwent surgery after tearing his Achilles in Game 4 against the Knicks. He will be out for half of the 2025-2026 season.

Brian Windhorst said on First Take that Giannis coming to Boston would make sense prior to Tatum's injury. Now that Tatum is not there, Giannis could have second thoughts.