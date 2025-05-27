The Boston Celtics are currently gearing up for what could be a franchise-altering offseason after their disappointing playoff exit vs the New York Knicks. Facing the prospect of a 2025-26 season with Jayson Tatum sidelined due to injury, and motivated by the desire to reduce their payroll under new ownership, multiple familiar faces could be on their way out of Boston in the coming months.

Recently, ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania stopped by The Pat McAfee Show and dropped some cryptic hints as to what could be in store for the Celtics this summer.

“The Boston Celtics are going to make trades.. They're definitely going to have a different roster next season,” said Charania, per Pat McAfee on X, formerly Twitter. “The question is just how severe the movement is going to be for them.”

Shams also added that this offseason around the league might be “the most craziest ever.”

Recently, ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel reported that big man Kristaps Porzingis “is viewed as the most likely of the three complementary stars to be traded this offseason” due to his expiring contract, which would likely mean the team wouldn't have to part with future assets while sending him to a new team.

Siegel also noted that any potential trades for Jayson Tatum or Jaylen Brown will be off the table.

It remains to be seen what approach the Celtics will have entering a 2025-26 season that Tatum is likely to miss most or all of after sustaining a ruptured Achilles tendon.

It's hard to envision Boston completely throwing in the towel on next year due to how weak the Eastern Conference currently is, but it is worth considering if they would want to treat it as something of a “reset season” and hope to return to contention with a revamped roster in 2026.

In any case, the Celtics' brass will have some big decisions to make in the coming months.